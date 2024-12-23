I’ll admit, I’ve never been fond of speedrunning. The thought of shaving milliseconds off a time in a video game while playing the same sequence over and over sounds, in theory, more frustrating than fun. Sure, as a spectator, there is definitely joy in appreciating the wizardry of players pulling off pixel-perfect feats and shattering a runtime record. But I have neither the time nor the mettle to contemplate doing so myself.
Fortunately, this year gave us a game that weaved together 8-bit era charm, bite-sized accessibility, and addictive skill refinement. Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition was my gateway to finally “getting” speedrunning, and it’s some of the most fun I’ve had gaming in 2024.
It’s the only game I’ve played this year that resulted in me letting out an involuntary shout of triumph when I bested my competitors in consecutive speedrunning challenges, earning myself a (screenshot of a) gold trophy. It was sweet, sweet consolation for all the IRL trophies I failed to win throughout my life, and so it brought me immense satisfaction.
Just to recap, the game was released in July and features condensed speedrunning challenges extracted from 13 iconic NES titles. Its World Championship Mode allows for placement on a weekly leaderboard while the Survival Mode pits you against other players' ghost times across three challenges to avoid elimination. There’s also an eight-player party mode.
The game received solid but not glowing reviews (Nintendo Life gave it a 7/10). Some critics deem it less ambitious and creative than developer indieszero’s previous retro compilations, the quirky NES Remix series on Wii U and 3DS. I wouldn't necessarily dispute that but I found NWC's focus on pure speedrunning challenges to be meticulously well-executed.