The competitive retro compilation Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is still getting plenty of support from Nintendo. As part of this it's now updated the game to Version 1.1.1.
According to the official support page, this "fixes issues". Here are the specifics:
Latest update: Ver. 1.1.1 (Released October 15, 2024)
Fixed issues
- Fixed an issue where the play-screen display was misaligned in relation to the personal- and world-best replay screens.
In some related news, Current Challenges #14 is now officially live until 21st October 2024 - the games included in the mix are Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros. 3, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby's Adventure and Super Mario Bros. 2.