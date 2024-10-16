I played it for awhile but not touched it in like a month at this point. It kind of just gets old and the fact that most of the rest of the fanbase had tapped out on it before I did meant that the challenges were becoming less and less appealing and that's basically all there is to actually do in it.

Had fun with it for sure and can see myself coming back to it here and there when the mood hits but it's too thin on content and just feels messy in spots.