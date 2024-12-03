This week, a brand new Nintendo Switch Online Game Trial drops in Europe, and if you've been on the fence about checking out Wargroove 2, now is the time to pick it up.

From 5th to 11th December, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be able to check out Chucklefish's strategy sequel — which it co-developed with Robotality. We were big fans of it when it launched last year, and it's a no-brainer if you've played the original Wargroove.

pic.twitter.com/SNKvw34TxS Engage in turn-based strategy in the Wargroove 2 Game Trial, starting this Thursday, December 5th! #NintendoSwitchOnline members can get ready by downloading the full game for free now: https://t.co/jYXm0k1Oly December 3, 2024

Wargroove 2 delivers new Commanders, three different campaigns, five new units, night mode, and even more, building on the original in every single way.

And hey, if you like what you play, then you can pick it up on the eShop afterwards — unless you're a tactical wizard and manage to beat the thing in a week!

Will you be checking out Wargroove 2 on NSO's Game Trial? Let us know in the comments.