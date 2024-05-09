We've already had some physical Switch announcements this week and to add this Super Rare Games has now revealed a two-in-one physical release containing Wargroove and Wargroove 2.

It's officially titled Wargroove 1+2 and will be available for purchase on 16th May 2024 for $37.49 (or the regional equivalent), with a total of 4000 copies available. It's also been confirmed both games will be on one cartridge.





Grab two incredible adventures on one cartridge. 4000 copies coming to Switch Physical.



Every purchase of this game will come with interior box art, full-colour manual, 2 exclusive stickers, 2 sets of trading card packs and an exclusive postcard. The product is estimated to ship in June 2024. Here's a bit more about this product: