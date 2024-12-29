As we approach the end of 2024, Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded Switch eShop games of the year in Japan.

As you might expect, the usual titles and series are on there like Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, Dragon Quest and Monster Hunter. There are also a few surprises, indie representatives and viral sensations like Suika Game (which took out first place).

So here's the full rundown of the "top 30" most downloaded games this year in Japan between 1st January 2024 right up until 20th December 2024 (via Perfectly-Nintendo):