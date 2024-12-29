As we approach the end of 2024, Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded Switch eShop games of the year in Japan.
As you might expect, the usual titles and series are on there like Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, Dragon Quest and Monster Hunter. There are also a few surprises, indie representatives and viral sensations like Suika Game (which took out first place).
So here's the full rundown of the "top 30" most downloaded games this year in Japan between 1st January 2024 right up until 20th December 2024 (via Perfectly-Nintendo):
- Suika Game
- Exit 8
- Overcooked! 2
- DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- Overcooked! Special Edition
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- POWER PROS 2024-2025
- Splatoon 3
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Human: Fall Flat
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Among Us
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
- Unicorn Overlord
- Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!
- Dave the Diver
- [New Price Version] DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- The Battle Cats Unite!