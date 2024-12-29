Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
As we approach the end of 2024, Nintendo has revealed the most downloaded Switch eShop games of the year in Japan.

As you might expect, the usual titles and series are on there like Minecraft, The Legend of Zelda, Dragon Quest and Monster Hunter. There are also a few surprises, indie representatives and viral sensations like Suika Game (which took out first place).

So here's the full rundown of the "top 30" most downloaded games this year in Japan between 1st January 2024 right up until 20th December 2024 (via Perfectly-Nintendo):

  1. Suika Game
  2. Exit 8
  3. Overcooked! 2
  4. DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
  5. Monster Hunter Rise
  6. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  8. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  9. Minecraft
  10. Overcooked! Special Edition
  11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  12. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  13. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  14. POWER PROS 2024-2025
  15. Splatoon 3
  16. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  17. Human: Fall Flat
  18. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
  19. Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
  20. Nintendo Switch Sports
  21. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  22. Among Us
  23. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
  24. Hogwarts Legacy
  25. Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
  26. Unicorn Overlord
  27. Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru!
  28. Dave the Diver
  29. [New Price Version] DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
  30. The Battle Cats Unite!

How many of the games on this list did you download and play this year? What was your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

