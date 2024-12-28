Dragon Quest
Image: Square Enix

It's the end of the year and as we round up the best games and all sorts of other interesting facts and figures, Weekly Famitsu's latest issue (released on 26th December 2024) has revealed the "most popular games played in 2024" according to 181 industry figures and "game loving celebrities" in Japan.

As explained by Persona Central, each individual shared the top titles they've played this year and that's how this list was put together. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake took out the top spot. Further down the list in 12th place is The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and just below this is the indie hit Balatro. Here are the top 20:

Top 20 Titles

  1. Dragon Quest 3: HD 2D Remake
  2. Astro Bot
  3. Metaphor: ReFantazio
  4. Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  5. Black Myth: WuKong
  6. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  7. Unicorn Overlord
  8. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
  9. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  10. Stellar Blade
  11. Street Fighter 6
  12. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  13. Balatro
  14. Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island
  15. Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story
  16. Silent Hill 2
  17. Rise of the Ronin
  18. Tekken 8
  19. Zenless Zone Zero
  20. No Case Should Remain Unsolved

Here on Nintendo Life, we gave Dragon Quest 3: HD-2D Remake eight out of ten stars - calling it a faithful adaptation of a treasured RPG classic. We also praised Balatro and Echoes of Wisdom when they arrived on the Switch this year.

How many of the games did you play on this list in 2024? What would you nominate for first place? Let us know in the comments.

