The end of the year is upon us, and before everyone starts sharing their picks of the very best game offerings from the past 12 months, aggregate review website Metacritic has shared its "Worst Video Games of 2024" according to their Metascore.

To qualify, the top 10 (or should that be "bottom 10"?) need to have been released between 1st January and 31st December 2024 and receive at least four critic reviews. Oh, and if a game would have appeared multiple times on the list thanks to releasing on several platforms, the outlet only includes the lowest-scoring version.

The list has also been opened up to mobile and VR releases this year, though that hasn't stopped a few games available on Switch from sneaking into the proceedings.

The likes of Metal Slug Attack Reloaded, Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports and TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials all made the cut this year (though not necessarily nominated for the Switch version), but none were poorly reviewed enough to shake Utopia City — which arrived on Steam last month despite formally launching over 20 years ago.

You'll find Metacritic's full list below, accompanied by each game's Metascore. We've also added the nominated platform to the list, but we've linked to all those which were lucky enough to come to Switch too.

Metacritic - The Worst Video Games of 2024

Last year, it was The Lord of the Rings: Gollum that grabbed the precious top spot — hey, remember when that one was coming to Switch? The outlet's best-rated games of the year should be published in the coming weeks, so that's something a little more positive to look forward to.