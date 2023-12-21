It's that time of year again when the aggregate review website Metacritic rounds up the best and worst games of the year, according to their Metascore. Today, the focus is on the "worst video games of 2023" - covering the lowest-scoring games released across any platform between 1st January 2023 up until 31st December 2023.

As usual, titles with "fewer than 7 reviews from professional critics" are excluded from this list. And if the same title (across multiple platforms) landed on the list multiple times, only the lowest-scoring version is featured. The games are ranked according to their Metascore as of 18th December 2023. Taking out the top spot this year is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. As you can see, the list also includes titles available on Switch:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Metacritic - The 10 Worst Video Games of 2023: