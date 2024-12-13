During The Game Awards, a new open-world online game themed around cats was announced. It's called 'Catly' and is coming to the Switch and multiple other platforms in 2025.
"Step into an enchanting dream where humans and cats forge the ultimate bond. Collect stories and chase memories through the eyes of both human and cat. Embark on playful escapades, craft cozy havens, explore vibrant landscapes, plant, laugh, race, decorate, create, steer robots, dress up, mingle, cuddle, groom. Heartwarming delights await in a tale of breathtakingly beautiful cats."
More details soon...
Welp. . .there's your sequel to Nintendogs + Cats.
Something about this feels...off or uncanny. It's like one of those low-effort machine generated concept videos. Is it MG? Am I going nuts?
....These cats scare me. lol
@N00BiSH This all looks Ai generated, so it isn't just you. No clue if it is- but God it feels like it's Ai generated.
That's an AI generated money laundering front
“We have Stray at home!”
