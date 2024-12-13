Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

During The Game Awards, a new open-world online game themed around cats was announced. It's called 'Catly' and is coming to the Switch and multiple other platforms in 2025.

"Step into an enchanting dream where humans and cats forge the ultimate bond. Collect stories and chase memories through the eyes of both human and cat. Embark on playful escapades, craft cozy havens, explore vibrant landscapes, plant, laugh, race, decorate, create, steer robots, dress up, mingle, cuddle, groom. Heartwarming delights await in a tale of breathtakingly beautiful cats."

More details soon...