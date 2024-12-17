Masayuki Kato, the founder of Japanese developer Nihon Falcom, has sadly passed away the age of 78, the company has announced.

Kato founded the company back in 1981 and, as highlighted by our friends over at Time Extension, chose the name 'Falcom' as a play on the Millenium Falcon from Star Wars, ultimately adding in 'Nihon' as he felt the single word title wasn't quite enough on its own.

He would then serve as the company's president until 2001 when he was succeeded by Shinji Yamazaki. Current president Toshihiro Kondo then took over the role in 2007. Despite this, Kato would remain as Chairman of the board of directors for Nihon Falcom until his passing on 15th December 2024.





A funeral will take place for close relatives, and the company has stated that no flowers, offerings, incense, or telegrams will be accepted at this time. A farewell party will also be planned for the future, though further details on this have not been shared at this time.

Nihon Falcom has become a tentpole developer within Japan and is perhaps best known for its work on franchises such as Ys, The Legend of Heroes, Dragon Slayer, and Sorcerian. Dragon Slayer in particular has been highlighted as having set the template for the action-RPG genre.

Our thoughts are with Kato's family and friends.