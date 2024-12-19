Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 789k

It has been quite a while since the tentatively titled 'The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st' made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at the June 2024 Direct, but today Nihon Falcom and GungHo have given the upcoming remake a new trailer, a new title, and a release window of Fall 2025.

Now officially known as Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter, this 2000s JRPG sees you set out into the kingdom of Liberl with Estelle Bright and her adoptive brother Joshua, taking on all kinds of challenges that stand in their way.

The PC original has been fully remade with gorgeous-looking 3D visuals and a new combat system that allows for both turn-based and real-time battles, depending on your experience with the series. The new trailer's accompanying YouTube caption reads:

The groundbreaking first chapter of the acclaimed Trails series makes its debut on modern consoles in full 3D. Fans old and new alike, get ready to experience the Kingdom of Liberl with brand-new localizations, enhanced visuals, and refined gameplay mechanics.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet, but the Fall 2025 window is a start. Man, it's shaping up to be a bumper year of releases.