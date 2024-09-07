Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

Nintendo's Direct broadcasts come with all sorts of exciting news, and during the latest 'Partner Showcase' in August, developer Nihon Falcom even got a surprise.

According to the developer's president Toshiro Kondo, he wasn't actually aware Nintendo would reveal Trails in the Sky the 1st during this particular broadcast. This information comes via a recent chat with GNN (here's what was said, courtesy of Siliconera):

Siliconera: "Apparently, Kondo didn’t know that Nintendo planned on holding a stream on that date, nor that it would choose to reveal Trails in the Sky the 1st then. If the announcement took anyone by surprise, it wasn’t his intention."

It seems the Japanese voice actor for Joshua Bright (Mitsuki Saiga) was also in the dark about the remake.

Kondo used the same chat with GNN to address the quality of the game trailer - explaining how Nihon Falcom is "100% the company behind both the trailer and the game" after some players accused the footage of being "too good for Nihon Falcom".

You can learn more about this upcoming JRPG remake in the original announcement post here on Nintendo Life: