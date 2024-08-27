Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

If you blinked during today's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, you might have missed it — but eagle-eyed JRPG fans probably spotted it, and screamed in response. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky is getting a remake, and we got our first look at it earlier today.

While it was only briefly featured during the Western broadcast of the Direct, thank you to Japan for giving us a longer trailer, showcasing the upcoming remake — tentatively titled The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st. It's scheduled to launch worldwide in 2025 on Switch.

Trails in the Sky is the very first game in Falcom's Trails series and follows Estelle Bright and her adoptive brother Joshua as they travel the Kingdom of Liberl to become senior Bracers. Game launched on PC in Japan in 2004, but we didn't get it until 2009, when the game made the jump over the PSP.

This remake has been teased by Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo a few times in recent years, and this is the first time we've ever seen footage of it. It looks beautiful and seems to be using a combat system similar to Trails through Daybreak.

Details on the remake are pretty sparse right now — we don't even know who is bringing the game to the West yet, as the Trails series has a little bit of a complicated publishing history (XSEED published and owned the rights to the Trails in the Sky trilogy and first two Cold Steel games, but NIS America has handled every release since).

Are you excited for The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 1st? Let us know in the comments.