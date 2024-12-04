Nightdive Studios' The Thing: Remastered has been sitting on a 2024 release date for a while now, and while a post from the developer yesterday confirmed that it will definitely be coming in December (it is the last month of the year, after all), an Xbox Wire line-up might have given us an even more specific date (thanks to our pals at Pure Xbox for the heads up).

Titled 'Next Week on Xbox: New Games for December 2 to 6', the Xbox Wire post lists Nightdive's remaster with a 5th December release date for Microsoft's latest consoles and Game Pass. Now, this is yet to be confirmed by the developer and there's obviously no guarantee that the Switch version will arrive on the same day, but this certainly seems like a real possibility.

Quiet announcements like this aren't all that rare an occurrence these days, with releases split between different platforms. So, while we're slightly surprised that we haven't seen a "The Thing: Remastered comes to consoles on 5th December" post, there's every chance that a not-so-shadowy shadow drop is planned for tomorrow.

That said, we're not about to completely defrost our horror excitement just yet — as we say, the Switch version might not land on the same day. But December is in full swing now, so there are only so many days left before we get to go hands-on with this one, all the same.

Yes, The Thing: Remastered will release in December 👀 — Nightdive Studios (@NightdiveStudio) December 3, 2024

Before that happens, however, why not catch up on everything that has gone into the making of the game? Earlier this year, we sat down with some members of the Nightdive team to discuss remasters, Switch performance and all things horror. You can find the full interview below.