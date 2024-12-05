Nintendo living in their own private Idaho is what Sony and Microsoft should had done cause then you're actually competing instead of catering to other audience. There's nothing wrong with going third party but if you want to go third party then go all the way, if not then don't bother. You can't have it both ways. Nintendo staying true to what they do best is why they are successful in what they do and if you want to play the best of what they had to offer you had to buy their platform, that's call staying true to being a 1st party, that's a game plan. Sony and Microsoft needs to learn from that. If they want their platform to do well, then stop releasing their 1st party games to other platforms (including PC) but if they do released their first party games on other platforms then go all the way, bring God of War, bring Horizon, bring the Ghost of Tsushima, bring Halo, bring Gears of War, bring Blue Dragon, bring Lost Odyssey, bring Killer Instinct, bring Astro Bot, bring all of those to everything.

It's like Microsoft and Sony doesn't know what to do with their gaming business now, they seem to be loss at a crossroad. If you want to go third party, go third party, if you want to stay first party, stay first party but stopped living in the middle. The middle doesn't help anything, the middle only makes everyone confuse. If you want to create a handheld, then create a handheld and go all the want by abandoning the disc consoles, you want to stick with the disc consoles then stick with consoles and don't bother with anything else, you want to go all PC, then go all PC but you can't stay in the middle. You can't do a little of console, a little of handheld, and a little of PC, that will only hurt your business and confused your audience. That's when your market crumbles. That's when you confused your consumer. Make a plan and go through with it. Nintendo got a plan and they went with it, Sony and Microsoft is like at a point where they can't decided what to they want to do with gaming going forward.