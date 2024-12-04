Those with an appetite for Nintendo history likely will have heard of the 'SNES PlayStation' — a collaboration between Nintendo and Sony which was intended to bring CD-ROM gaming to the former's latest console.

The partnership never materialised, naturally, with Nintendo announcing that it was pivoting to work with Phillips at the very same event that Sony would unveil the console. Yikes. It's one of the most notorious double crosses in gaming history, and now, in celebration of the PlayStation's 30th birthday, former Sony executive Shawn Layden has shared what the jilting felt like from the other side.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Layden retells the story of the 1993 Computer Entertainment Show, where the companies were supposed to announce their collaboration. This caps off with the climactic event where, as Layden tells it, Nintendo left former Sony CEO Ken Kutaragi "proverbially standing at the altar with his optical disc drive in his hands". Oh god.

It's a bleak image, but one from which the CEO bounced back to design the PlayStation. "Indignant," Layden continues, "he went back to the leadership at Sony at the time and said: 'All I need is an OS and some more connecting tissue for this thing, and we can build our own game machine'." So, we can thank Nintendo's double-cross for the birth of the PlayStation. Kinda.

You'll find Layden's full quote via Eurogamer below:

Obviously, we were going to build - or rather, we built - an optical drive peripheral for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Nintendo realised cartridges had already maxed out their memory footprints and so we - or rather, Ken Kutaragi - created the compact disc technology to support the SNES. And we were just about ready. I think it was at CES [Computer Entertainment Show] 1993, we were going to announce the partnership. And Nintendo left us standing at the altar, after they did a pivot at the last minute and went with Philips. So there was Ken, proverbially standing at the altar with his optical disc drive in his hands. And, indignant, he went back to the leadership at Sony at the time and said: 'All I need is an OS and some more connecting tissue for this thing, and we can build our own game machine'. We moved out of Sony's headquarters to a place in Aoyama, which is about 20 miles away but more in the entertainment district of Tokyo, because they felt that was important to the DNA of the company - and that was probably the best decision the company made.

It's one of gaming's biggest 'What Ifs?', and a harsh reminder of just how brutal the industry can be. Hey, at least Sony got the boost to design the PlayStation out of it. Thanks, Nintendo..?

Back in 2015, an SNES PlayStation prototype was found in the wild, allegedly unearthed from a box of junk that a former Sony employee was supposed to throw away. Naturally, such a discovery quickly got the attention of fans around the world, and a team of technical wizards were even able to get it back in working order, with ridiculous sums of money being offered for it.