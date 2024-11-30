Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

At Opening Night Live in August, Amazon shared a teaser of its new anthology series 'Secret Level' from the "creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS.

It's a series focused on "original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games" and we've now got our first look at the Mega Man special starring the famous blue bomber, also referred to as "Rock". Capcom has even shared a promotional poster alongside the new trailer.

"The very beginning. Enter m394-m4n @ entersecretlevel.com #SecretLevel #MegaMan Risk. Fight. Discover. This is what you were meant for. Enter Secret Level, the groundbreaking gaming anthology series, debuting next month."

This new anthology series will debut next month. Mega Man will be joined by various other series including Bandai Namco's mascot Pac-Man, Unreal Tournament, Warhammer 40,000, Sifu, Dungeons & Dragons and much more. You can find out more in our existing coverage: