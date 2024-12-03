Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Ahead of the release of Tales of Graces f Remastered on the Switch next month, Bandai Namco will be hosting a special 30th anniversary broadcast.

This live stream will take place on 16th December 2024 and will celebrate the past 30 years of the series while also featuring the latest remaster due out early next year on 17th January 2025. Fans can expect information on "new plans", the latest information and also merchandise updates. Here's a translation:

"We will bring you a lot of information, including new plans for the 30th anniversary, the latest information on Teifes, and merchandise information"

A new gameplay trailer for Tales of Graces f Remastered was recently shared by Nintendo. It showcased all sorts of new game gameplay, quality-of-life features and will include "over 80 DLC".

This title originally made its debut on the Wii in Japan and was ported and localised (with additional content) for PlayStation 3. This new version also includes improved graphics.