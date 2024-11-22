Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Antonblast is arriving on the Switch in just a few weeks and before we blast off, Summitsphere has released an explosive final trailer.

This Wario Land-like platformer is filled with fast-paced action, and in case you missed it, there's a demo available on the Switch eShop right now. The developer has also lined up a physical release with Fangamer, and it's scheduled to arrive at some point in 2025.

Here's a bit more about Antonblast, direct from the official PR:

"When Satan stole Dynamite Anton’s cherished collection of spirits, he didn’t realize the kind of hell Anton would raise. Hellbent on retrieving his stash and making it back in time before Happy Hour ends, Anton grabs his Mighty F’n Hammer and starts smashing his way through a world of chaotic levels inspired by urban graffiti. Dash destructively forward leaving nothing but fragments of obstacles and enemies in your wake, and demolish earthshaking bosses trying to put a stop to Anton’s acrobatic antics. Make the devil regret his thievery in record time, and let out a good SCREAM along the way to give Satan ample warning: the devil’s demise is imminent."

Antonblast...blasts onto the Switch on 3rd December 2024. Be sure to check out our previous coverage for more information about this anticipated release filled with multiple modes beyond the main story "including an Arcade, Time Trial, and Combo Chain modes".