Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Following the digital delay of the Wario Land-style platformer Antonblast, Fangamer has now announced it will be releasing a physical Switch edition at some point in 2025.

The final product is subject to licensor approval and may differ from the mockup you can see on display below. You can sign up to Fangamer now to get notified about when this game is made available.

Here's a message about this hard copy edition, direct from the developer:

"That’s right. You’ve asked, here’s your answer. ANTONBLAST will get a physical release in 2025. And the good folks at Fangamer are distributing… you’re gonna want in on this!"

The official Antonblast social media account also made the following comment in a follow-up post about the Switch eShop digital release due out in December...

"If you guys are good and buy ANTONBLAST on December 3rd, there’s more where that came from"

If you aren't familiar with Antonblast, there's a demo you can download from the Switch eShop right now. This title was originally scheduled to arrive in November but was delayed due to the US hurricanes.