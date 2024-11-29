Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Remember the new Professor Layton and the New World of Steam trailer that was shared in August? Well, Nintendo UK has now shared a slightly different one.

While it's the same footage and gameplay, and the voice work and voiceovers are still in Japanese, the in-game text is now displayed in English. So you can actually see what some of the characters are saying to Layton and Luke. Menus and the game map are now also in English!

Here's a quick look at some of these scenes as well as a translated overlay:

While it's not much, it does give a little extra insight into Layton and Luke's next big release. As you can see, this new entry will require you to interact with the locals of Steam Bison, solve puzzles and unravel the mystery.

We've already gone 'hands on' with this one and can confirm it feels just like the older Professor Layton games.