Sonic X Shadow Generations launched on the Switch last week and Digital Foundry has now released its technical analysis.

In the original release on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, Sonic Generations ran at 880 x 720p at 30 frames per second. In the new Switch release, the game runs at 1080p and technically a "super-weird 31.5fps". According to Digital Foundry, there's a "constant stutter" in this particular version of the game as well.

As for Shadow Generations, it's also limited to 30fps on the Switch but "doesn't exhibit the 31.5fps issue of Sonic Generations". However, it does apparently have some "unstable frame fracing" despite having "relatively good image quality". Notably, Switch load times can also be significantly longer.

Digital Foundry says it's still "really happy with this one" and believes Team Sonic has "largely done a great job" even if the Switch version does have some "frame-rate challenges".

During our own time with Sonic X Shadow Generations on Switch, the performance was "solid" throughout with barely any fluctuations. We were also quite taken with the visuals in the Switch release, describing them as a "treat".