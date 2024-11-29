Developer Poncle has posted an update on the future of the wildly popular Vampire Survivors, noting that the game "isn't over" and that more content is on the way.

However, you'll have a bit of a hard time deciphering the upcoming road map, as it's been presented in the most ridiculous way possible. Names of expansions and maps are certainly viewable, and you can easily match some of the titles with their respective updates, but judging when these might be released is a little bit trickier. Take a look:





here's our highly cryptic chaos roadmap update, good luck working out what's next ✨ Vampire Survivors isn't over, we have more content on the horizon 🦇here's our highly cryptic chaos roadmap update, good luck working out what's next ✨ pic.twitter.com/cVmDXFsS6Z November 27, 2024

So we've got versions 1.9 through 1.12 on the way, with each relating to a specific expansion or piece of content. Hovering around these are names of potential new stages: 'Pyroclasm' and 'West Woods'. Other titles such as 'Final Flight', 'Mazeralla', 'Hammer', 'The Coop', and more can also be seen.

It looks like it's all here, then, but we just can't quite nail down when these updates might arrive or what exactly they might entail. Either way, if you're a fan of Vampire Survivors, then you're in for a good time as we head into 2025.