Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Vampire Survivors recently rolled out new DLC titled 'Ode to Castlevania' on the Switch. It seems there were some bugs in the initial build, but a patch has now been released addressing some of the problems.

There are some fixes for crashes, respawns, missing unlocks and more. Here's the full rundown from the official Vampire Survivor's account:

- Crash when loading certain adventure stages

- Librarian merchant not spawning

- Missing unlock for Relic Ebony Crimson Stone

- Black disk is unlocking librarian instead of pile of secrets

Developer Poncle is also aware of multiple other problems including "Ferryman unlock is missing" and how "high memory usage can sometimes lead to crashes". Another patch is scheduled for later this month and it will also include "lots more".

"We will have another patch coming at the end of the month... thank you all for being patient with us"

Although there have been some bugs, this new DLC for Vampire Survivors is still "utterly essential" if you're a fan of this indie hit (as well as Castlevania).