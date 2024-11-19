After missing key data last week, GfK has finally provided an updated look at the UK charts so we can get an idea of where all the newbies have landed.
For Nintendo's latest, that's a little way down. The latest look informs us that Mario & Luigi: Brothership got off to a good start last week (not that we saw it) and arrived in third, but the same can't be said for its second appearance as the Bro-led RPG has wound up in 12th this week.
Two more newbies, LEGO Horizon Adventures and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, follow behind in their chart debut, claiming 13th and 14th, respectively. This leaves the top ten much as we'd expect to find it. Super Mario Party Jamboree and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are still hanging around at fourth and fifth, but the only new entry is Farming Simulator 25, which breaks into the upper levels at sixth.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
2
|2
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 53%, Switch 23%, Xbox 14%, PS4 11%
|
4
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 47%, PS5 27%, PS4 22%, Xbox One 2%
|
5
|4
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
6
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
NEW
|
6
|
Farming Simulator 25
|
8
|
7
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|8
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
11
|9
|
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
10
|10
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
9
|11
|Minecraft
|
3
|12
|
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|
NEW
|13
|LEGO Horizon Adventures
|PS5 77%, Switch 23%
|
NEW
|14
|
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Switch 64%, PS5 32%, Xbox Series 4%
|
13
|15
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
12
|16
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 46%, PS4 29%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 6%
|
15
|17
|
Astro Bot
|
16
|18
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 93%, Switch 7%, PS4 0%
|
22
|19
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|PS5 51%, Switch 36%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 2%
|
17
|20
|
Sonic X Shadow Generations
|PS5 42%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 15%, PS4 7%
|
23
|21
|
My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs
|Switch 100%, PS4 0%
|
18
|22
|
Silent Hill 2
|
25
|23
|
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
14
|24
|
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|
29
|25
|
Mortal Kombat X
|
30
|26
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
21
|27
|
WWE 2K24
|
-
|28
|
Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 3%
|
27
|29
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 83%, PS4 17%
|
36
|30
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
40
|31
|Undisputed
|
28
|32
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
32
|33
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
-
|34
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
-
|35
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition
|PS4 53%, Xbox Series 28%, Switch 19%
|
34
|36
|
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets
|Switch 89%, PS5 5%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 2%
|
24
|37
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 85%, PS4 9%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 2%
|
37
|38
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|39
|
Games Advent Calendar 2024
|Switch 76%, PS5 24%
|
-
|40
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 59%, Switch 41%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 10
RIP Mario and Luigi, you will be missed
@YunoboCo everyone's a drama queen.
It was the fourth best selling Mario game this week.
I'm enjoying my time with it but dang it just has too many little things that bother me. Luigi can't be controlled in the overworld, you can't swap positions or hammers (it looks like there are some long gaps so maybe I can do the helicopter thing later), you can't press B to use Luigi in battle, the load times for battles is just a little long, and it stutters constantly.
Over than that it's a good RPG experience so far but I can't help but constantly think "man if I were playing Superstar Saga or Inside Story none of these issues would be happening."
@N00BiSH Falling out of top 10 this quickly is concerning, not sure why that makes me a "drama queen" lol
My idea to make a top #1 selling game in the UK:
Lego Harry Potter Farming Simulator 👍
Holy crap, 6 of the top 10 games are published by Nintendo, half of the Hogwarts Legacy sales are on Switch, and even for FC 25, Switch is a major platform.
Nintendo Switch, almost 8 (eight!) years on the market.
I'm a big Mario fan but I have no interest in this game. Doesn't seem to be a game I would enjoy from all the footage I saw.
@YunoboCo It's just a bit hasty to assume that the series will cease to exist just because one game isn't super high on a top sellers' list.
@N00BiSH It's happened plenty of times before though, Marvel vs Capcom Infinite comes to mind real quick.
