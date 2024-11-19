Mario & Luigi: Brothership
After missing key data last week, GfK has finally provided an updated look at the UK charts so we can get an idea of where all the newbies have landed.

For Nintendo's latest, that's a little way down. The latest look informs us that Mario & Luigi: Brothership got off to a good start last week (not that we saw it) and arrived in third, but the same can't be said for its second appearance as the Bro-led RPG has wound up in 12th this week.

Two more newbies, LEGO Horizon Adventures and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, follow behind in their chart debut, claiming 13th and 14th, respectively. This leaves the top ten much as we'd expect to find it. Super Mario Party Jamboree and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are still hanging around at fourth and fifth, but the only new entry is Farming Simulator 25, which breaks into the upper levels at sixth.

Watch on YouTube

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

2

 2

EA Sports FC 25

 PS5 53%, Switch 23%, Xbox 14%, PS4 11%

4

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 47%, PS5 27%, PS4 22%, Xbox One 2%

5

 4

Super Mario Party Jamboree

6

5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

NEW

6

Farming Simulator 25

8

7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

 8

Nintendo Switch Sports

11

 9

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

10

 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

9

 11 Minecraft

3

 12

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

NEW

 13 LEGO Horizon Adventures PS5 77%, Switch 23%

NEW

 14

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

 Switch 64%, PS5 32%, Xbox Series 4%

13

 15 Grand Theft Auto V

12

 16 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 46%, PS4 29%, Switch 19%, Xbox Series 6%

15

 17

Astro Bot

16

 18

Wreckfest

 PS5 93%, Switch 7%, PS4 0%

22

 19

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

 PS5 51%, Switch 36%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 2%

17

 20

Sonic X Shadow Generations

 PS5 42%, Switch 37%, Xbox Series 15%, PS4 7%

23

 21

My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs

 Switch 100%, PS4 0%

18

 22

Silent Hill 2

25

 23

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

14

 24

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

29

 25

Mortal Kombat X

30

 26 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

21

 27

WWE 2K24

-

 28

Just Dance 2025 Edition

 Switch 97%, PS5 3%

27

 29 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 83%, PS4 17%

36

 30

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

40

 31 Undisputed

28

 32 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

32

 33

Super Mario Odyssey

-

 34
 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

-

 35
 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition PS4 53%, Xbox Series 28%, Switch 19%

34

 36

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets

 Switch 89%, PS5 5%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 2%

24

 37

Bluey: The Videogame

 Switch 85%, PS4 9%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 2%

37

 38

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 39

Games Advent Calendar 2024

 Switch 76%, PS5 24%

-

 40
 Red Dead Redemption PS4 59%, Switch 41%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.

