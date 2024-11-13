Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Back in August, Super Evil Megacorp teased its game roadmap for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate.

In an update, this "radical roguelike" has now added an online matchmaking feature - allowing players to quickly find a run without having to share a code. This includes crossplay between Switch and PC.

"Cowabunga! Multiplayer Madness has arrived in TMNT: Splintered Fate! Experience the ultimate co-op action with the new matchmaking feature on" Crossplay is currently available across Nintendo Switch and PC!

As for what else is on the way, fans of this game can expect new playable characters, levels, enemies and bosses. There will also be new and original stories, surprises and further console expansions.