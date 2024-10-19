In August, it was announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate would be getting DLC in the future.

Developer Super Evil Megacorp recently spoke to My Nintendo News about this content on the way to the game and while it couldn't go into much detail because it's apparently "top secret", lead gameplay designed Daniel Stansens kind of shared a little bit more information. Here's what was said:

Stansens: "It is top secret for now, but I am pleased to confirm that, yes, DLCs are in the works. and that these will see new playable characters, powers, bosses and areas being unlocked. Fans can look forward to having a new character to master, more story and even more replayability waiting for them in the future. If you want to know more about that, stay tuned to our social media channels and website as we hope to announce more early next year. In addition to DLC, we’re also adding new features to the main game including crossplay, online matchmaking, challenges and leaderboards so watch out for that too!"

In the original announcement, it was mentioned how the first DLC would feature "one of the Turtles" closest allies as a playable character. Again, though, it seems turtle fans will just have to wait until "early next year" for more information.

As reiterated, players can also expect crossplay, online matchmaking, challenges, leaderboards and much more.