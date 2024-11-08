Nintendo this week put the rumours to rest (well, kind of) with the announcement its Switch "successor" would support backwards compatibility. So, how are third-party partners reacting to this?

GamesIndustry.biz asked Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick what he thought and he's all for it:

"Backward compatibility is good for our catalogue, and we think we have the highest selling catalogue per SKU in the business."

As for how he expects the Nintendo Switch successor to perform, he noted how he "never" counts Nintendo out. In 2025, Take-Two will release games like Civilization 7, Borderlands 4 and Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6.

Nintendo highlighted multiple third-party relationships earlier this week during its latest financial results, including its partnership with Take-Two. This follows a rumour Nintendo could lean heavily on third-party support for the Switch in 2025.

Company president Shuntaro Furukawa has also mentioned how "further information" about the Switch successor's compatibility with the existing model will be announced at a "later date".