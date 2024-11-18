Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Well, here's a pleasant surprise for all the Life is Strange fans out there. After launching on PlayStation 5 last month, Square Enix has today announced that the series' first proper sequel, Life is Strange: Double Exposure, will finally be landing on the Switch eShop on 19th November... wait, that's tomorrow!

The news was revealed in a fresh animated trailer (above), which re-introduces us to the first game's protagonist, Max Caulfield, and sets up the spooky goings-on that she'll have to face this time. There's been a murder (gasp), and it's up to you and your time-shifting powers to solve it across dimensions.

We Switch fans will get to go hands-on with this one tomorrow, when it arrives digitally on the eShop. Those who prefer things a little more physical, however, will have to wait for 28th January when Double Exposure launches in boxed form — "select retailers" will even offer a special steelbook to accompany it.

Double Exposure hardly had the best reception when it launched on other consoles last month. Our friends over at Push Square gave the latest entry in the series a 6/10 in their review, praising the game's opening and characters, but criticising how safe it plays things.