The Life is Strange series has been an interesting diversion from Square Enix’s typical MO of putting out endless takes on RPGs, instead offering heavily narrative-focused stories exploring the trials of various people who develop supernatural abilities. This series' strong storytelling has garnered a loyal fanbase, it’s also proven to be a bit uneven along the way.
The original Life is Strange followed the adventures of a time-bending teen named Max Caulfield, and its ending (whichever one you picked) was considered by its creators Dontnod to be the definitive end of Max’s story, as Life is Strange was intended to be a sort of anthology series and Dontnod introduced a new protagonist in Life is Strange 2. With development duties having shifted to Deck Nine, however, a direct sequel has now been produced that continues the story of an older Max who now lives in another part of the country. Despite its divisive premise, Life is Strange: Double Exposure does a solid job of exploring Max’s character further while introducing a new and interesting supporting cast, though it unfortunately feels like a clumsy fit for the Switch’s limited hardware.
Double Exposure picks up about 10 years after the events of the first Life is Strange, with Max now living in a quiet and woodsy Vermont college town as a resident professor teaching photography classes at the fictional Caledon University. Max is clearly still deeply affected by the events of the first game, as evidenced by her refusal to use her time manipulation powers and her general caginess when asked about her past by curious friends, but the support and companionship she receives from her new friends in Lakeport seem to be helping her heal. Things take a turn for the worse, however, when a key character is murdered towards the end of the first chapter, kicking off a thrilling whodunnit that leaves Max with little choice but to embrace her powers again.
The main key to solving this mystery is Max’s time manipulation ability, but here it’s evolved from when she was younger: She can now jump between two alternate timelines. The first of these timelines is her ‘home’ branch in which the murder happened and she must face the resulting effects on the community, while the other is an alternate where the victim is still alive, but possibly not for long. Max must glean information from both timelines to understand the bigger picture and discover the killer and their motive.
We generally enjoyed the writing here, though there are many instances where the dialogue can feel a bit too overproduced. It’s difficult to precisely explain what feels off about this, but there’s something intangibly performative about how many characters ‘act natural’ around each other, as if they’re trying too hard to present themselves as likeable to you, the invisible audience. Still, there are plenty of moments of genuine sincerity and a few cool plot twists along the way; despite some clumsiness, this ultimately feels like a story worth seeing through to its end.
In terms of its gameplay, Double Exposure is rather limited, though this isn’t necessarily a bad thing considering the genre. Most of the game is spent simply ambling about as Max and interacting with everyone and everything in a given area. The occasional ‘puzzle’ will task you with finding a solution to an obstacle — such as an early example of scouring the environment for an object to pick the lock to a bookcase so an NPC can retrieve a book — but there generally isn’t anything that requires more effort than stumbling upon the thing the devs want you to find.
We would’ve appreciated a little more complexity, but the pace of gameplay adheres well to the focus on narrative. The flavour text of Max examining the environment and talking with random characters adds a lot to the feeling of Lakeport being a real place, and all the little inconsequential details you can uncover add to the experience. For better or worse, this is the kind of game where the objective is not so much to ‘win’ as to simply take everything at your own pace and immerse yourself—think of it like a movie or TV series that allows for more interactivity and freedom of movement.
Though the story itself is compelling and the gameplay is fine, the visual presentation unfortunately leaves a lot to be desired. It’s a trope by now that the Switch version of a new release comes with some performance problems and Double Exposure's awkward lighting, excessive pop-in, and wooden character models serve as a harsh reminder of this. This release is technically playable and we never experienced any crashes, but there’s a harsh disconnect when yet another cutscene is playing out and you’re trying to enjoy the excellent voice acting being spoken by dead-eyed, plastic models that don’t come close to conveying the same level of emotion in their voices.
Art style issues aside, the resolution also feels much too low in both docked and handheld mode, leaving an image that looks grainy and a bit like you’re viewing everything through an out-of-focus lens. Sure, Double Exposure is playable on the Switch, but it’s abundantly clear that the developers really had to stretch to make this one work on the ageing hardware and the results are merely passable.
Conclusion
Life is Strange: Double Exposure is a perfectly enjoyable narrative adventure, but one which we’d strongly suggest you play elsewhere unless Switch is your only means. Timeline-hopping antics, a compelling murder mystery, and a cosy atmosphere all work strongly in this one’s favour, but the Switch’s hardware limitations lead to an experience that feels notably blunted due to the various visual cuts that had to be made to fit this one on the humble handheld. The story itself is a fine adventure that fans (especially of the first entry) may find worthwhile, but the value proposition on Switch makes it harder to justify that $50 price tag. We wouldn’t say to outright avoid the Switch version, but we’d suggest you wait for a deep sale before diving in.
Poor Double Exposure. Man, this game just did not get good reviews, but if you like the series, rest assured, you’ll like this one, as long as you’re a fan that is open minded on what it does and not part of the “LiS 1 is the only good one” crowd. Can’t say for performance on Switch, as I played on PS5, but I can say that this is probably the most underrated title this year, based on the review scores. It’s not the best in the series, but it’s still a good story, and I think reviews for this one have been harsh in general with the scores, which may off-put people that would genuinely like the game.
Ouch. Another victim of those "scale quality from Epic to Low" ahem... ports.
Haven't played this one. But have played a bit of the first one on Switch. Which I liked and that also got a 5 on here. So I hope I'll also enjoy this one despite their graphical shortcomings.
Thanks for the review, while your mileage may vary when it comes to the writing (just look at the very first comment here) it's unfortunate if kind of expected to hear that the presentation took such a hit on Switch and I hope patches and/or Switch's successor can improve on that - might still be interested in it at some point, but that all depends on how much I enjoy the first Life is Strange when I finally give at least that a try!
SwitchVogel wrote:
I fired up Fallout 4 recently, and this became something of a dealbreaker, for me. And yeah I know it's a much older game, but the technical/performance aspect of a game's presentation (particularly in ones as narrative-focused as LiS/FO) can have a massive detrimental effect on immersion.
Going as far back as Final Fantasy X on PS2, say what you will about the performances - personally I thought they were decent - but what absolutely broke me was the lip-synching (or lack thereof). From what I've read, the actors weren't even given a video reference to work to, just a script, and it absolutely shows. I can't imagine the headaches that the sound editors must have had trying to get the audio to match.
Thought i got the Jan 25 release date wrong when I saw this. But that's just the physical so not a good start for Ninty in 25. But as we know unless you believe 2026 Switch 2 it will be a lot better.
Not surprising, I knew with the horrible ports of the lis remasters on switch that this would also have bad performance. I honestly wouldn't even care, except these are narrative focused games aren't that graphically demanding, still somehow poorly optimized compared to many good looking ports on Switch already.. will definitely be picking this up on PS5 eventually
Honestly, these games have always sucked, I can't at all understand all the hype about it when the first one came out. Only thing worse than Life is Strange was Gone Home, probably
"Some dialogue scenes designed to make characters likeable don't quite come off"
Let's talk bidness, you got hella cash!
They really milked this series dry. It was a good one-off game, there was no reason to have all these sequels.
"Some dialogue scenes designed to make characters likeable don't quite come off"
So it's a Life is Strange game XD
