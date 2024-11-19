An upcoming update for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will bring the game up to version 2.00, adding in a wealth of new modes and options for players to enjoy.

Available from 26th November 2024, the new update wil be free for all owners, of course, but Sega is also introducing two downloadable characters via paid DLC in the form of Hatsune Miku and Godzilla. So if you're keen on rolling around while exhaling some atomic breath, that might be something to keep an eye on.

Onto the good stuff, though. The new update will add several significant new modes to both Adventure and Multiplayer, while also introducing a few handy quality-of-life improvements. One of the most intriguing of the bunch is a new first-person mode called 'Monkey See', which will literally place the camera within your ball and let you see the world from the eyes of your chosen character.

Otherwise, a new 'Quick Try' feature will be added to Adventure mode, allowing you to instantly restart a level without having to pause, while the 'No Miss Challenge' mode will task players with completing as many Adventure stages as possible without triggering a fallout. If that's not enough, 'Super Speed' mode will increase player movement, and veterans can test their skills to the max with all new 'Ultimate EX' stages.

As for multiplayer, a new mode called 'Super Punchy Brawl' will be added as part of the update. This will task players with knocking their opponents clean off the stage with a giant boxing glove. Upgrades can be obtained to increase your gloves size and damage, and the player with the most points at the end will prevail.

It's great to see developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio continue to support Banana Rumble after its launch earlier this year, and this latest update is comfortably the most significant so far. Still no Monkey Target mode, mind you, but we'll forgive that for the time being.