With less than a month to go until Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film hits movie theatres, Paramount Pictures has dropped the second official trailer, and Shadow the Hedgehog is clearly the star of the show here.

The trailer gives Sonic (and Shadow) fans plenty to chew over, with Gerald Robotnik, the Space Colony ARK, and Maria Robotnik — crucial to Shadow's backstory — showcased.

But Shadow, voiced by The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves, is the main focus here. Rocking those iconic Air Shoes, a motorbike, and a gun (yes, they're really doing it), Shadow will be facing off against Sonic and friends as the blue hedgehog works to save the world from Gerald Robotnik's plans.

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles will be teaming up with Dr. Robotnik — or, Eggman, y'know — to defeat Shadow and Gerald. And of course, Sonic and Shadow will be facing off. We've already seen snippets of that in the first trailer, and we've got a few more glimpses of that here.

This second trailer builds off of the first one in multiple ways — we saw Shadow's motorbike, where he got to do that Akira bike slide — but this is full of little teasses that fans of Shadow, and of Sonic Adventure 2, will appreciate. Oh, and there's also Chao. Sort of. If you're curious, go ahead and check out that trailer below.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Ahead of today's trailer, a brand new Sega Genesis cartridge for the Sonic 3 movie was shared last week. It's fully working, too, and acted as a teaser for the new trailer. Very, very cool. Plus, if you have Sonic X Shadow Generations, you can check out the upcoming Sonic 3 movie pack, which launches on 12th December.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in cinemas on 20th December. Will you be checking the movie out? Let us know in the comments below.