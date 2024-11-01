News N64 Platformer 'Glover' Returns As A Physical Switch Release "The glove you love is coming back"

Momo and the Mine - TBC

"Help this charismatic mole collect matchsticks in an abandoned mine in this challenging platform game!"

Plungeez - TBC

"Dive into the world of Plungeez, a platformer where Bonnie, a straight-laced Bahian woman who after falling into a manhole must explore the underground rooms of the city of Salvador in search of a way out. Light torches, boilers and use plungers to climb and solve puzzles!"

Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy -TBC

"A fantasy world like no other! Runa & the Chaikurú Legacy invites you to discover the mysteries buried deep in the ruins of the ancient Chaikurú civilization, in a classic and epic 3D adventure platformer.

With action elements and several areas to explore, immerse yourself in a fascinating but also dark story, facing the mysteries hidden by The Company in this game full of fun puzzles and a gameplay for the whole family."

Saborus - 2025

"Saborus is a thrilling horror adventure in which you guide a brave chicken through a deadly slaughterhouse where everything wants to kill you! You, as the chicken, will solve puzzles and face the relentless pursuit of the Saborus slaughterhouse workers. Make your way through the sinister surroundings of a creepy slaughterhouse, full of suspense and surprises! Can you survive?"

Shroomtopia - TBC

"Shroomtopia is an atmospheric puzzle game about manipulating soil and mixing colors. Use your logical thinking to solve the challenges and help bring nature back to life. Explore tranquil landscapes to the sound of a relaxing soundtrack."

Simulacro - TBC

"Simulacrum is a first-person puzzle-solving game with a narrative based on ancient Greek philosophy. Poísis, an art student, heads to an enigmatic island, recently discovered due to the receding waters of the majestic Lake Prespa in Greece, a result of global warming. Gifted with the ability to capture the essence of the landscapes through painting, she travels the island in search of inspiration. When she comes across traces of a forgotten civilization and mysterious portals, Poísis is confronted with a fundamental question of ancient philosophers: what is the true essence of reality?"

Blades & Battles - TBC

"Blades & Battles is an action game set in a fantasy world, where players take on the mission to rescue the wizard Merlin from the clutches of the evil witch Morgana. With two playable characters, Arthur and Lancelot, players will face powerful enemies threatening the safety of their people."

"The thrill of 16-bit racing from the 90s is back! Play the complete Top Racer series with Top Racer, Top Racer 2, Top Racer 3000 and Top Racer Crossroads, a brand new game with new cars and exclusive content made especially for this unmissable edition. Now featuring a major update that fixes several bugs and includes various adjustments!"

Deep Deep Deep Nightmare - TBC

"Deep Deep Deep Nightmare is a 2D Top Down Shooter. Survive by facing monsters in the nightmare of a little boy who didn’t heed his mother’s warnings that eating too much before bed can cause nightmares."

Clawed Cult - TBC

"Enter the strange world of Clawed Cult, where cute animals worship the ancient evil deity known as Catchulhu. As a cultist, you must navigate through hordes of enemies formed by previous failed summoning rituals, using powerful weapons and cunning strategies to survive the infinite hordes of enemies that stands in your way. Take control of the chaos, raining destruction down upon your foes while dodging their attacks. As you progress, you'll invoke and fight larger and more fearsome creatures, in order to use their power to call your elder god. Will you be able to master the art of the reverse bullet hell and invoke Catchulhu? Only the bravest and most cunning cultists will survive to bask in the glory of the ancient deity!"

Dawn of Fear - TBC

"Experience an intense survival horror journey as an investigative agent in a dark and cursed village. The quest for a leader has never been so hindered."

Beyond the Evil - TBC

"Beyond the Evil is an psychological horror game that places the player to a hard experience to find who created one supposed plague that might doom the world."

Accolade Sports Collection - TBC

"Accolade Sports Collection (QUByte Classics) is a retro collection featuring some of the most iconic sports games from the early 90s. This collection includes titles like Summer Challenge, Winter Challenge, Hardball 1&2 and Hoops Shut Up and Jam!. This collection offers a complete retro gaming experience, where players can easily select from the different titles available, with features like save states, filters options, manuals and more!"

Extinction Rifts - TBC

"As the Ancient Monoliths appeared and the wrong people took them over, the operation “Last Breath” started! It’s just a matter of time until our extinction… Unless we can stop them! Equip yourself by selecting between 8 different weapons and 5 unique skills, fight enemies on secret headquarters and make sure to destroy the Ancient Monoliths! An absurd amount of power is required to destroy them! Luckily you’ve got the Extinction Gauntlet, a punching gadget that is connected to your adrenaline, making combos raises your adrenaline making your punches more destructive, only a truly powerful punch can obliterate a Monolith! Can you destroy them all and avoid our extinction?"



