Way back in 2022, it was announced the 3D Nintendo 64 platformer Glover would be making a return on the Switch.

Now, in an update from Limited Run Games and QUbyte, it's been announced standard edition physical pre-orders for this release will be going live later today for $34.99 USD. Pre-orders for the Switch version will close on 15th September 2024, with this region-free physical release estimated to ship in January 2025.

Limited Run also mentions how it is distributing this title on behalf of QUbyte Classics, and it is not a part of its numbered release line:

"'This release is not a part of the Limited Run Games Collection and is not a numbered release. We are distributing this title on behalf of QUbyte Classics. Missing out on this release will not compromise a complete Limited Run set."

Glover offers 30 levels to explore across six worlds, over 30 "bizarre and funny characters", inspiring power-ups, themed puzzles and more. You can check out our previous coverage for more information about this title.

Would you be interested in this game on the Switch? Let us know in the comments.