Way back in 2022, it was announced the 3D Nintendo 64 platformer Glover would be making a return on the Switch.

Now, in an update from Limited Run Games and QUbyte, it's been announced standard edition physical pre-orders for this release will be going live later today for $34.99 USD. Pre-orders for the Switch version will close on 15th September 2024, with this region-free physical release estimated to ship in January 2025.





The glove you love is coming back, this time on modern consoles. Pre-orders for the physical edition of Glover launch TOMORROW. Wishlist now: pic.twitter.com/gJe3qhQ8SJ Save the world—single-handed!The glove you love is coming back, this time on modern consoles. Pre-orders for the physical edition of Glover launch TOMORROW. Wishlist now: https://t.co/o0l5kqJrWv August 12, 2024

Limited Run also mentions how it is distributing this title on behalf of QUbyte Classics, and it is not a part of its numbered release line:

"'This release is not a part of the Limited Run Games Collection and is not a numbered release. We are distributing this title on behalf of QUbyte Classics. Missing out on this release will not compromise a complete Limited Run set."

Glover offers 30 levels to explore across six worlds, over 30 "bizarre and funny characters", inspiring power-ups, themed puzzles and more. You can check out our previous coverage for more information about this title.