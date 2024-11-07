Update [Thu 7th Nov, 2024 06:05 GMT]:
WayForward has announced its Double Dragon DLC for River City Girls 2 will arrive next week on 12th November 2024. This is a free update available for all platforms including the Switch. You can check out the official gameplay trailer above.
Original [Fri 26th Apr, 2024 05:15 BST]:
Following a joke earlier this month, WayForward has now announced Double Dragon DLC for its side-scrolling beat 'em up River City Girls 2. Yes, the "legendary" Billy and Jimmy Lee will be making a return as playable characters in "premium DLC" this summer.
According to the PR, a free update will also be made available to all River City Girls 2 owners at the same time - adding a new Double Dragon-themed motion comic, two new shops, new accessories, and "more". Here's some extra information about these characters and what you can expect from them in River City Girls 2:
"Originally debuting in the 1987 smash-hit Double Dragon arcade game, Billy and Jimmy Lee (not to be confused with Bimmy and Jammy) have been two of the most requested playable characters in River City Girls 2 since the game's debut.
The twin brothers jump into action as distinctive fighters, each with a bone-shattering arsenal of punches, kicks, throws, and special attacks, including trademark moves from their past adventures, such as the spinning cyclone kick, rising knee, and much more.
Both characters are also thoroughly integrated into River City Girls 2's story mode, with full VO from returning voice actors Dan Avidan (Billy) and Arin Hanson (Jimmy) of the Game Grumps.
The DLC also adds an epic new vocal song performed by Hanson and Avidan (with music by series composer Megan McDuffee), plus a new dojo master to stand in for Billy and Jimmy while they’re out bustin' heads."