Update [Thu 7th Nov, 2024 06:05 GMT]:

WayForward has announced its Double Dragon DLC for River City Girls 2 will arrive next week on 12th November 2024. This is a free update available for all platforms including the Switch. You can check out the official gameplay trailer above.

The legendary Double Dragons, Billy & Jimmy, are back in action on Tuesday, November 12 when the premium River City Girls 2 Double Dragon DLC hits consoles and PC! A free content update that adds new shops, character color palettes, and more arrives the same day! Let's go, bros! pic.twitter.com/Rofdtm0Fba November 1, 2024

Original [Fri 26th Apr, 2024 05:15 BST]:

Following a joke earlier this month, WayForward has now announced Double Dragon DLC for its side-scrolling beat 'em up River City Girls 2. Yes, the "legendary" Billy and Jimmy Lee will be making a return as playable characters in "premium DLC" this summer.

According to the PR, a free update will also be made available to all River City Girls 2 owners at the same time - adding a new Double Dragon-themed motion comic, two new shops, new accessories, and "more". Here's some extra information about these characters and what you can expect from them in River City Girls 2: