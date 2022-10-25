While we're still waiting for an official release date for River City Girls 2 in the West, WayForward has dropped a brand new trailer featuring Marian, one of the game's new playable characters. And she looks quite a bit different from how many might remember her.
Marian is, of course, the main heroine of the Double Dragon series — which was also made by the original creators of the Kunio-kun (River City) series, Technōs Japan and Yoshihisa Kishimoto. You can find out more about Kishimoto in this fantastic piece from Polygon from 2012 (thanks to juliobrand for sharing!).
Marian is often the damsel-in-distress in Double Dragon, but that's not the case in River City Girls 2. And she comes packed with abs of steel and fists we don't want to mess with.
Over on PlayStation.Blog, Bannon Rudis — one of the directors of WayForward — has taken the time to break down Marian's history and her inclusion in the upcoming beat 'em up. Over the years, Marian has toughened up and learned how to box and wrestle, but with lightning-fast movement. So she's faster than other grappler characters you may have played as in other similar games!
She's got some of her own special moves up her sleeve too. Mind Meld sees her grabbing one opponent from either side of her and smashing their faces together, while KO Cutter is a dashing punch. Even since her cameo in River City Girls, she's come a long way.
Marian is one of two new playable characters in River City Girls 2, the second being Provie — who made her debut in River City Ransom: Underground on PC in 2017.
River City Girls 2 releases in Japan on 1st December, while we over in the West are still sitting in the "sometime after summer 2022 window". We're almost in winter! But we'll wait as long as it takes.
This game is gonna be a blast!.
Oh my God, you could grind meat on those.
Wait, Double Dragon's a Kunio/Renegade offshoot? Just how huge is the meta-series?
Awesome! Fun use of the lP. I liked hearing that DD music and can’t wait to take down some Abobo’s with Marian!
Prefer her old look, she looks manly now.
@Clyde_Radcliffe 2022 there is no narrowly defined manly anymore. Everything is manly.
@Clyde_Radcliffe I like the rougher look, idk maybe it’s just me, but she doesn’t really look mainly to me, I think they got her just right.
Finally a strong girl that isn't crowded with garbage design elements. :v
@Tounushi Actually, I think they were separate franchises and universes. Looking up the two franchises online gives no evidence to suggest they were part of the same universe until recently. They were made by the same company, though.
In a way, it's similar to two other popular fighting game franchises, Tekken and Soucalibur: both were made by Namco, and one or two characters made a crossover from Tekken to Soulcalibur, but for all intents and purposes, they are separate franchises and universes.
Then again, I could be wrong on this, and they were part of the Kunio-kun/River City series all along. But as it stands now, I can find no evidence to suggest that they were. What say you, @AlanaHagues?
@Clyde_Radcliffe theres nothing wrong with a woman being manly, and it feels like you might be connecting "manly" with "strong"
Give us Adance Wars you cowards!
Marian buffed up her abs so incapacitating punches to the stomach fom kidnappers no longer work, I love it. She's probably the character I'm most excited to play as.
@Clyde_Radcliffe I disagree; women are perfectly capable of being beautiful and buff and I think Marian strikes that perfectly.
@AstroTheGamosian Yeah, aside from being made by the same person and various cameos, there isn't much to suggest the two were related before the last few years. The Tekken/Soulcalibur comparison is a pretty good one to make.
I'll change that in the article then since my wording was definitely misleading. Thanks for pointing that out
1. This is one of the best character developments in gaming history, bar none.
2. I'm not big on oohing and ahhing over women who aren't flesh and bone, but holy smokes hi, Marian 😳
Yeah I agree, she looks great.
Had to happen sooner or later. I'm not familiar with how she appeared in the first RCG but I'm old school enough to be very familiar with the poor dress-clad woman who always got punched in the gut and carried off (and sometimes killed...but she got better). Hanging around the Double Dragons and taking blows to the belly enough times...the glow-up (do the kids still say that?) makes so much sense.
Now you punch her gut and your hand just breaks.
@AstroTheGamosian
@Tounushi
@AlanaHagues
Long story short - Double Dragon's development was led by Yoshihisa Kishimoto, and it was supposed to be a direct sequel to the first Kunio game - Nekketsu Kōha Kunio-kun (1986), released as 'Renegade' to western audiences, but it was turned into a spiritual successor, as Kishimoto was asked by the company's higher-ups to design a more appealing art style to international audiences.
This 2012's Polygon article / interview is a fun and informative read on the matter and more:
https://www.polygon.com/2012/10/12/3495124/the-man-who-created-double-dragon
Well now I know who I'm choosing to play as. I'm not ashamed to say it, jacked women with six-pack abs are a turn-on for me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0Vk1R80Eqw
@juliobrand Ohhh this is great, thank you for sharing! I'm definitely going to link to that.
River City Underground.... I would so love for that game to be revived and come to the switch and other consoles.
I can understand the devs wanting Marian to learn martial arts to defend herself and she's a great inclusion in the game, but did they have to turn her in to a man with a woman's face? Like seriously tone down the muscles.
@Dualmask
She's easy to miss on the first RCG for two (three? 😅)reasons - first, she's only found running a shop in one of the game’s secret areas; and second, here she looks different enough (glow-up and all) from her previous DD designs and no one refers to her by name. Eventually, it was confirmed by the game developers to be indeed Marian.
@AlanaHagues
No worries! It was my pleasure.
