The Double Dragons Billy and Jimmy are joining the roster in River City Girls 2 sometime this year. And today, Wayforward has shared the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming DLC, via IGN.

The stars of Double Dragon, who are being voiced by the Game Grumps' Dan Avidan and Arin Hanson, each come with their unique fighting style. They fit perfectly into the River City Girls' world and with that fantastic pixel art, they look great to boot.

The paid character DLC isn't the only update coming to the game — a free update will also be available when the DLC drops. We got a little sneak peek at the upcoming motion comic, which everyone will be able to download, regardless of whether they've got the DLC or not. That free update will also be bringing two new shops and new accessories.

River City Girls 2 launched on Switch back in December 2022 on Switch, and this is the first piece of DLC for the game, over 18 months after the game's release. And Billy and Jimmy won't be the first Double Dragon characters in the game, as Marian is one of the base game's playable fighters