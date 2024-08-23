Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Playtonic Friends and SkyDevilPalm's retro-style racer Victory Heat Rally was originally set to launch simultaneously on PC, Switch and mobile this winter, but, in a new statement from the publisher, it looks like that is no longer the case. While the game will be coming to PC and mobile (via Crunchyroll Game Vault) on 3rd October, the Switch version will now follow "at a later date".

According to the statement, the Switch delay came about due to "some unforeseen difficulties with development", though the publisher promises that a Switch announcement is "not far behind", so keep those engines running.

You can find the full statement concerning the Switch version below:

Our hope was always to launch simultaneously on all platforms. Unfortunately, due to some unforeseen difficulties with development we made the decision to move ahead with launching on PC and mobile with a launch on Nintendo Switch to follow at a later date. But worry not! We will have news about the Switch launch very soon! It's not far behind!

For those not aware (or those who haven't watched the above trailer yet), Victory Heat Rally is an arcade-style racer that recreates 'SuperScaler' visuals to nail some classic OutRun / Ridge Racer vibes. It looks fast, frantic and really rather pretty, with the promise of four-player split-screen leaving us itching to throw it into a game night rotation.

It's always a shame to see a delay like this after such a long development period, but it looks like Victory Heat Rally will be back on track for Switch soon. We'll be keeping an eye out for the much-anticipated Switch release date over the coming months.