Everyone's favourite pink puffball, Kirby, is teaming up with Heinz (you know, the tomato ketchup guys) for a new range of sauces in Japan. Well, that's not a sentence we thought we'd be writing today, but we can't say we're surprised.

Shared by the official Heinz Twitter account, the Kirby range will be launching in late November with nine designs adorning the front of the packets. There's even Balsamic and Sriracha flavour options for those who like their chips with a bit of a kick.

Naturally, Kirby's creator and Mr Video Games himself, Masahiro Sakurai, was quick to chime in on the latest collaboration with a neat little fact. According to Sakurai, the sprite for the series' staple healing item, the Maxim Tomato, was designed to be perfectly symmetrical to save on valuable ROM space, yet, in a complete coincidence, its English spelling is also symmetrical when written vertically.

It's a slightly loose connection to the Heinz story, but hey, we'll never turn down a little nugget of Sakurai wisdom.

As we said, it looks like this Heinz collaboration is going to be a Japanese exclusive for the time being. So, if you'll excuse us, we're off to look longingly at our boring ketchup bottles while we dream of buying tickets to Tokyo.