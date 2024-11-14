Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has got off to a flying start on mobile devices, but one feature trainers have been unable to access at launch is trading.

It was previously mentioned trading would not be available on release, and now in an update, The Pokémon Company has confirmed it will arrive early next year in January 2025.

There also appears to be a bit of a catch - it's a slow and limited rollout. The announcement further explains how this feature will only allow "certain cards to be traded" at first, and the plan beyond this is to "gradually expand the selection of cards that are able to be traded".

Along with this, TCG Pocket is planning to add new booster packs before the end of this year, and there are "other new features" already in development outside of the trading system, with more details (including dates) to come.