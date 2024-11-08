Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and unsurprisingly it's already pulling in some absolutely massive numbers across Android and Apple devices.

After reaching a whopping 10 million downloads in its first 48 hours, after just over a week it's now surpassed 30 million downloads worldwide.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket: "T-t-t-thirty million?! How many packs have been opened, then? On behalf of everyone working on the game and me, thank you for all your support! Seriously. If you haven't downloaded it, try it and let us know what you think."

Unfortunately, there are no rewards or anything like that for this milestone, but we're sure there are more announcements like this to come.

And if you're wondering how this compares to Pokémon GO, as we previously mentioned, it took Niantic's mobile game just 19 days to hit 50 million downloads when it arrived in 2016.