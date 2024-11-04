Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket arrived on mobile last week, and, after racking up an impressive 10 million downloads in its first 48 hours, it has reportedly been pulling in some beefy revenue numbers over the weekend (thanks, VGC).

As reported by MobileGamer.biz, the mobile market research firm AppMagic estimates that TCG Pocket has been bringing in a sweet $3 million per day since launch, racking up $12 million in its first four days on the market.

To make things sound even more impressive, this, the firm suggests, puts the trading card app's revenue more than three times higher than Pokémon GO for the same period — which still brings in an estimated $1 million per day.

Of course, it's still early doors for TCG Pocket. The novelty is bound to wear off in the coming years, so we wouldn't expect to see numbers like this forever, but, credit where it's due, it's not off to a bad start.

According to AppMagic, players in Japan are the biggest spenders so far, contributing 45% of all earnings to date. The United States follows behind with 25%, Hong Kong and Taiwan make up 4% each, while South Korea, New Zealand and France take 3%.

It will be interesting to see just how long the magic lasts. In our review, we described Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket as heaps of fun for card collecting but felt it was let down by its monetisation (not that it's put many people off, clearly).