The Pokémon Company has announced that development on the mobile app Pokémon Sleep will be shifted away from its main developer, Select Button.

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Serebii, the app will now be moving from a co-development between TPC and Select Button — which also worked on Magikarp Jump — to The Pokémon Works, a subsidiary set up by TPC and ILCA earlier this year.

ILCA, probably best known for working on the Switch remakes Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, has already been involved in helping out with Pokémon Sleep. As far as the future of the app, though, we have no idea how moving development to the new subsidiary will impact it.





Just a few days ago, The Pokémon Works opened up an official website, perhaps in anticipation of this announcement. We know the studio is assisting Pokémon HOME maintenance, and Sleep is the second project it'll be working on.

The app seems to be doing pretty well, with reports earlier this year highlighting that it had made over USD $100 million. You don't need a phone to "play" Pokémon Sleep, either, as you can play it on your Smartwatch.

Are you keeping up with Pokémon Sleep? Are you surprised by this news? Let us know in the comments.