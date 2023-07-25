Pokémon Sleep has been a bit of an enigma ever since its reveal in 2019 and nobody quite knew what to make of it or even how it could possibly work. After years of silence, finally, in 2023, we have the game so we’ve fully got to grips with what's on offer, and it is definitely an interesting one. We’ve spent over a week with Pokémon Sleep, which includes a full week cycle of all of the mechanics.
The basics of Pokémon Sleep are quite simple; you just have to sleep. Each night you can load the game, enter sleep time and put the phone, or Pokémon GO Plus + on your bed in order for it to track your sleep through motion, and if using your phone, audio. The game does recommend you do this while charging your device, but you can track sleep without plugging it in as long as your phone has sufficient battery. If you record over 90 minutes of sleep, then your sleep session will be logged. The game doesn't reset the day until 4am as well so if you stay up late at night, it'll still count towards the previous day.
In the morning, or when your sleep session is done, your sleep session is rated. This is done solely based on duration so the longer your session, the better. The game counts up to 8 and a half hours for adults or 11 and a half for under 18s, and your Snorlax’s Strength is multiplied by that value to determine your Drowsy Power, which attracts Pokémon to the in-game sleeping Snorlax. The higher your Drowsy Power, the better the Pokémon you find.
There are three different types of Sleep that affect your Pokémon: Dozing, Snoozing and Slumbering, with Slumbering being equivalent to deep rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Waking up and seeing such cute Pokémon snoozing sleeping on Snorlax’s belly is just a great way to wake up, and with Shiny Pokémon also being a possibility, it definitely makes us want to check it every morning.
After waking up and checking your app, you can catalogue all the sleep styles and befriend the Pokémon you have found by giving them Poké Biscuits, which you get as rewards or can buy in the shop. These Pokémon are then used as Helper Pokémon throughout the day to find berries and ingredients to help feed Snorlax and boost its strength for your next sleep cycle. This is done passively through the berries throughout the day or by making Snorlax three different meals. Helper Pokémon can level up and all have specific skills and subskills that unlock as you level to make them even more useful, and Pokémon of the same species will have different skills. There are dozens of ingredients and berries which help you make dozens of meals for your Snorlax.
This process repeats every day until Monday morning when, at the start of every week, your Snorlax will then leave and you have to start again with a new Snorlax which has different meal tastes and preferred berries. Essentially, you're starting from scratch but with increased ranks, improved dishes and upgraded Helper Pokémon, which helps speed up the process and makes tasks easier each week, and with different islands unlocking different Pokémon there’s definitely variety throughout.
That’s the basic structure of the game, but how does it truly feel? While the sleep tracking doesn’t mesh up exactly with other sleep tracking devices, it seems fairly solid, even if it does seem to think we take longer to fall asleep than we actually do. One night, it recorded that we took 30 minutes to fall asleep when we were out like a light as soon as our head hit the pillow, which makes us fairly certain that we'll fall into the Slumbering sleep style more than it claims we do. If only. We've tried with both the GO Plus + and the phone and they both tracked fairly similarly, though there is the fear of rolling onto the GO Plus + and deactivating it by mistake.
You can also add friends in-game, and when you do this, you will get a sleep report for everyone on your friend list each day and be able to see how they did and what Pokémon they found. Doing so gives you Candy for Pokémon which can be used to help level your Helper Pokémon or evolve them. This is a fun feature because you can also see your friend’s sleep score so you can sufficiently chastise them if they’re not getting enough sleep.
The gameplay itself is incredibly passive. Pokémon Sleep is not a game that you can just rush through to collect Sleep Styles and it doesn’t want your attention constantly like a lot of other mobile titles. If your Pokémon reaches their limit while collecting berries, for example, they will be given to Snorlax automatically even if you haven’t logged in. This game is definitely going to be a long burn, and based on some of the achievements where you need to sleep for the equivalent of 266 days, there’s certainly intent here for the game to last a while.
The issue is where things could potentially come down to busy work. After only a week of Pokémon Sleep, we’re getting lots of repeat Sleep Styles, even though it says we’ve unlocked the ability to get a lot more, which can be very frustrating. We fear that if this continues it would be taking away from the excitement of the game, especially as progress to go to different islands is locked behind finding a set amount of Sleep Styles. At present, there are only 104 Pokémon available, but that has massive potential to expand should the game go forward with further updates and even events, and that would alleviate some of the issues.
The game also has a fair few bugs within it, but the developer is seemingly proactive on fixing them. When we've been feeding the Snorlax and then go to a menu to check something, the game would often spit out an error message and return us to the title screen. Hopefully, these issues will be resolved sooner rather than later, but at the moment it can be a little frustrating.
Now it's time to dive into the big Donphan in the room: the microtransactions. There are two currencies in Pokémon Sleep — Dream Points which can be exchanged for items and are earned by your Sleep Score each day, and the paid Diamonds. Pokémon Sleep is a free-to-play mobile game and it is easy to play without putting money in, but if you want, then you can basically buy tons of items that can speed up progress and help get you items such as a Helper Whistle to get three hours worth of berries and a Good Camp Ticket which gets you an extra Pokémon each day as well as allowing for you to put more ingredients in a dish.
There is also a subscription for 6 months for GBP £49.99 / USD $50 which gives you 100 Dream Points extra a day for the item exchange, the ability to save more than 30 days of sleep records at any one time, access to a Premium Exchange for your Dream Points, monthly gifts of a Good Camp Ticket and gives every three months of Candy.
Now that can be more enticing for players if they want to go hard at the game, but it’s not being made mandatory or even encouraged all that much so there’s little danger of the game being pay-to-win, at least for now. Whether you think it’s a good thing or not, it’s up to you, but we don't feel forced to pay more to keep up at the very least.
Visually, the game is a delight. The Pokémon look great and as they grow tired you can see it reflected in their expressions. The art style is fairly static, with Pokémon moving in a fairly non-fluid movement style, You can definitely see the lineage between this and the developer Select Button’s previous game, Magikarp Jump.
The music is also nice and soothing, but subtle, appropriate for the game. However, there are some sound effects that could annoy such as when your Snorlax eats berries, the constant chomping of it could be annoying for some after a while. You can also get the game to play some relaxing sounds if you need some white noise while you sleep. There are multiple that you can get as you progress. The GO Plus + also acts in a similar way offering several lullabies for Pikachu to sing to you as you drift off to sleep.
Conclusion
It’s really hard to put a score to a game like Pokémon Sleep. The cute aesthetic and the enjoyment of waking up to document the new Pokémon are definitely there, but the question is if the busy work of building your Snorlax each week is compelling enough to keep coming back. However, the ability for the game to basically judge your bad sleeping habits can definitely help. If Select Button and The Pokémon Company can keep the game going with frequent updates and events without falling into the mobile game trap of locking stuff behind paywalls, then Pokémon Sleep could truly be something great and it could be in the upper echelons of Pokémon mobile games.
Comments 7
The Pokemon Company used Yawn.
I wake up all the time. My snorlax would have bloodshot eyes.
I’m enjoying this app so far, but the sloooooow burn is getting a bit irritating. The review is right in that this game cannot be rushed (since you can really only sleep once or twice a day). I’ll stick with it for now, though.
I can't say it's awful, it's not great but it could be much worse, but I DEFINITELY won't call it a game. When the closest it gets to a game is tapping Pokemon when you wake up to fill out the Dex, and then cooking throughout the day which you barely need to do anything for (and yet is still kinda tedious), there's barely any "game" to it. It also just isn't grabbing me that much as someone who's never been a huge fan of filling out the Pokedex, it might be a completely different process compared to the actual games but it still really isn't something I'm all that interested in doing. Is it a good app? Sure. I'm not really the target audience but for what it is it's pretty decent. The microtransactions are horrendous but at least they're barely intrusive at all, I just think it's ridiculous that the monthly sub is $10 a MONTH for some in-game currency when you could get Xbox Game Pass for roughly the same price which, while it's incredibly far from perfect, is still an objectively better value. But regardless of all that, I stand by the opinion that it's not a game. It's a Pokemon themed sleep tracker which is fine, but when it's advertised as a normal mobile game pretty much everywhere, I can't help but think that's a little bit misleading when it's really an interactive Pokedex based around a sleep tracker.
This is like reviewing an alarm clock or a pedometer.
This isn't a game. If you go into this thinking you are going to "play" something, you're just wrong.
It is a sleep tracker app with some Pokémon graphics. There is some mild "game-a-facation" of sleeping that encourages you to set a bed time, stick to it, and get 8 hours of sleep every night.
That's it. That's what they advertised, that's what you get. As a sleep tracking app it's ... fine? The way it tracks your sleep stage is questionable, but It's about as good as you're going to get without a wearable (which this was originally designed to be paired with).
The only question we really should be asking about this new addition to Pokémon is simple:
Who is worse? The Pokémon professors who send children to their death, or this guy, who just really wants to watch them sleep?
That's the burning question!
It's more a tool than a game, and a decent one. So the people who complain about the slow gameplay make me scratch my head. It contributes to my concern about privacy buuuuut... Meh.
What's funny is that I started using Pokemon Go much more prior to this and have really been feeling the positive effects of getting out and walking more, and the week I've spent using this has helped put me back on a consistent sleep schedule. I don't need help with brushing my teeth but man with Pokemon Smile, I'm digging how the Pokemon company's been encouraging healthy habits.
@Brydontk Pokemon Wipe Yer Arse confirmed.
Tap here to load 7 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...