The free-to-play mobile game Pokémon Sleep has this week received an update allowing you to now pair your smartwatch.

To enable this feature, you'll need to link your account to Apple Health or Health Connect. Below is a list of compatible devices. You can get detailed instructions on how to pair your specific smartwatch brand on the game's website.

"Pokémon Sleep is now compatible with most smartwatches! You can now use the sleep data tracked via smartwatches—such as Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch, and Fitbit—to conduct sleep research in Pokémon Sleep. Not all devices are compatible. By tracking sleep with your smartwatch and syncing with Pokémon Sleep, you can meet even more Pokémon!"

Apple Watch: Apple Watch series

Samsung Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy Watch, Samsung Galaxy Fit, Samsung Galaxy Ring Series

Google Pixel Watch: Google Pixel Watch Series

Fitbit Series

(Note: Some devices under these brands are not compatible with this update)

Pokémon Sleep launched on mobile devices in July last year. We didn't mind what it had to offer, awarding the game seven out of ten stars: