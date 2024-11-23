The Game Boy Color classics Pokémon Gold And Silver are now officially 25 years old!

If you have any fond memories of these titles or are just a fan of Pokémon Plush in general, you might be interested to know the Pokémon Center is now offering special commemorative plush of the legendary birds Ho-Oh and Lugia. They'll set you back $49.99 (or your regional equivalent).

The Ho-Oh Plush measures about 15 ¾ inches tall and 15 ¾ wide, and the Lugia Plush measures about 13 ¾ inches tall and 17 ¼ inches wide. Both have posable arms as well! There's a purchase limit of two each and shipping fees apply.

Here's an official description, along with another look:

"Celebrating the Johto region's 25th anniversary with flying colors is the Rainbow Pokémon, Ho-Oh! This notable Pokémon has starred on the cover of Pokémon Gold and Pokémon HeartGold, and now it's featured here as an all-gold plush to reference its video game debut! Such a royal plush would look great next to other Ho-Oh items, or even Raikou, Entei, and Suicune plush!"