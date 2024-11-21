Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

After Season One made its way West earlier this year, The Pokémon Company has today announced that Pokémon Horizons' second season will come to BBC iPlayer for the UK in January 2025 and on Netflix for other regions on 7th February 2025.

Officially titled 'Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 - The Search for Laqua', the upcoming episodes will see protagonists Liko and Roy undergo Tera training, tackle the Gym Leaders of Paldea and set out on the pursuit of the remaining Six Heroes.

Here's the official series summary from The Pokémon Company:

In the newest season, Liko and Roy travel the world in search of the remaining Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua. But to grow as Pokémon Trainers, a new challenge awaits—Tera Training! Journeying through Paldea, Liko, Roy, and Dot must hone their Terastallization skills and battle the region’s powerful Gym Leaders. Then, Liko, Roy, and the rest of the Rising Volt Tacklers resume their pursuit of the Six Heroes, including the black Rayquaza, as both they and the Explorers race to uncover the secrets behind Terapagos and finally find the path that will lead them to Laqua.

If none of the above makes any sense to you, you better catch up on Season One! Most of the first series is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and those in other regions can head over to Netflix to get caught up.

It feels like a good way to kick off what'll undoubtedly be a big year for Pokémon. The next mainline entry, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, is coming at some point in 2025, where we'll be exploring the Kalos region's Lumiose City. Exciting times are ahead!