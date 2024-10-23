Off the back of September's fishing update, No Man's Sky developer Hello Games is looking towards something a little more spooky this month ('tis the season, after all). The result? 'The Cursed'.

It's a pretty creepy-sounding update title, no? Well, it only gets scarier from here. 'The Cursed' will see you exploring a strange twilight universe full of strange creatures and haunting voices. Some of these spectral beings will be happy to observe you fly past, while others will be a little less forgiving, resulting in the game's first large-scale boss battles against your new-found foes.

It's up to you whether you follow the advice of the haunting voices, but without hyperdrive technology, you're not going to be warping anywhere in a hurry. There's a new UFO-style Boundary StarShip to keep you safe as you explore the mysterious universe, and this can be claimed as a reward (alongside bioluminescent pets and a Cthulhu-inspired Horror Exosuit) if you're brave enough to play.

This event is set to kick off today and will run for the next couple of weeks — though previous patches have occasionally taken a little longer to land on Switch, so keep an eye out over the coming days. In the meantime, here are some screenshots (not captured on Switch) of what the update has in store:

The full 'Cursed' patch notes can be found on the No Man's Sky website and Hello Games has also provided a video rundown of everything included on its YouTube channel.