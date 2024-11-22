Whether you like it or not, Winter is finally upon us and Nintendo is waving goodbye to the sunny season with an all-new online magazine.

The full 84-page 'zine shared today on Nintendo's official Japanese website is, as you might expect, written in Japanese, but those who haven't been doing their Duolingo need not fret because an abridged 54-page English version is also available.

As with the previous seasonal editions, this latest winter issue is all about the games Nintendo has released over the past six months. Inside, you'll find a multi-page spread on Mario & Luigi: Brothership, an overview of some Super Mario Party Jamboree minigames, a look at Princess Zelda's special Echoes of Wisdom skills and a quick round-up of some of the games heading our way in 2025.

You can read all of the mag's English features by clicking on the link above or by heading over to the Nintendo website. Those in Japan can even pick up a physical version in select stores — oof, you lucky lot.

And if you're just here for the pretty pictures (we don't blame you), you can download the mag's front cover and rear calendar as wallpapers — as long as you're logged into your Nintendo account, of course.

Recent Nintendo stars to have graced the Winter magazine cover include Pikachu in 2021, an Inkling in 2022 and a group of Pikmin in 2023. Might the next one be from a 'Switch 2' game? Good heavens, we hope so.