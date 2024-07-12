Summer is finally here (not that you'd know it in grey England) and Nintendo is seeing it in with a brand new online seasonal magazine.

The full 84-page magazine was shared today by Nintendo Japan and is, naturally, in Japanese. However, the Big N also shared a slightly abridged 54-page version in English so you can read up on all the Nintendo gossip for the summer.

Luigi takes centre stage in this edition, with a multi-page feature covering his biggest gaming appearances from 1983 to today's Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. There's also a who's-who of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door characters, another interview with Splatoon 3's musical icons and a special feature covering a handful of the games coming our way in 2024.

You can read all the magazine's features in English by clicking on the link above or by heading over to the Nintendo website.

Kirby in 2022, Link in 2023, Luigi in 2024 — who's going to grace the cover next year? And, more importantly, will it be a 'Switch 2' game? Gosh, that's an exciting thought, eh?